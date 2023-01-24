ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week.

According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident.

On Jan. 20, police said they responded to a report of a man down with blood on him. Officers soon determined that Davis the victim of a homicide, according to the original release.

The investigation into Davis’ death is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact EPD at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. EPD also accepts anonymous online tips on its website.