ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week.

The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address of the fire.

On Monday, May 30, the Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police Department responded to 360 W. Fourth St. for an active structure fire. Upon arrival, Elmira Fire personnel say they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story and reports from neighbors about possible victims trapped within. EFD then entered the residence and located the two individuals.

The Elmira Fire Department, Elmira Police Department, and New York Fire Investigators conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire and determined that the incident was an accident and not suspicious in nature.

The Elmira Police department is asking anybody with more information regarding the incident to contact them at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT