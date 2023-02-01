ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of the road—one in each direction.

The front of the sedan was destroyed as it sat in the southbound lanes.

Details are limited, and there is currently no word on any injuries. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.