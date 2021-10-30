Police respond to reports of shots fired in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are at the scene of a shots fired investigation on Elmira’s westside.

Reports of a possible shooting came into the 18 Newsroom shortly before midnight going into Saturday morning in the area of Elizabeth Street and Walnut Street.

Members of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Police Department were on the scene searching for shell casings, but an officer said they had not yet found any evidence of a shooting.

Police temporarily blocked Elizabeth Street with cones as they searched for casings. Officers shined flashlights against the wet pavement and nearby homes searching for evidence of a possible shooting.

One neighbor in the area appeared to be showing officers video or pictures on his phone.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.