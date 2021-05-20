Manhunt underway in Horseheads after vehicle flees traffic stop

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are searching near East Franklin Street in Horseheads after a vehicle fled a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

According to Chemung County Undersheriff Sean Holley, a traffic stop was conducted on CR 64 near Aldi’s when the vehicle fled the scene. The person(s) inside the vehicle are believed to have fled into a wooded area on the 500 block of East Franklin. It’s unclear at this time how many people were inside the vehicle or why the vehicle was stopped.

According to witnesses, police were seen with guns drawn in the Horseheads area.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.