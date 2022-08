WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield are seeking assistance in finding a missing person believed to be in the Wellsboro Pa. area.

On August 8, 2022, at 7:20 p.m. State Police reported that 51-year-old Jody Nudd was missing from Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township. Nudd is described as a 5’07” tall, white male with blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Nudd is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.