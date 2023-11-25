BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The police are reminding the public to keep an eye out for a semi-truck that was involved in last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 86.

The Bath Village Police Department shared a New York State Police BOLO (be on the lookout alert) for the vehicle on its Facebook page on Nov. 25. According to the New York State Police, the public should be looking out for a 2019 or newer white Volvo VLN tractor (semi-truck) with damage to the front passenger side of its cab. The fog light and assembly, fender mirror, part of the front hood radiator grill, and other vehicle parts were found at the scene of the hit-and-run.

A stock image showing which parts of the truck cab were found at the scene can be found below.

(Courtesy: New York State Police) The vehicle involved in the I-86 hit-and-run will look similar to this Volvo semi-truck cab. Police are looking for a white truck cab with damage to the areas circled in red.

Between 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, the vehicle struck a pedestrian on the westbound side of I-86 near Exit 38 in Bath. The vehicle did not stop, and John W. Viviano, 40, of Sidney, N.Y., was found dead at the scene on Saturday morning.

Anyone who has information about this hit-and-run or who sees a truck that looks like it may have been involved is asked to contact the New York State Police by calling 1-800-448-3847 or emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.