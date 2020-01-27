Political Pundit Night: “A Nation Divided, the 2020 Election, and the Future of America”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Dr. Stephen Coleman to talk about his 17th Political Pundit Night.

The event is coming up this Thursday, January 30th with the doors opening up at six and the discussion starting at 7. The event is being held at the Elmira Heights Theater and the topic of discussion is “A Nation Divided, the 2020 Election, and the Future of America.”

Some of the questions that the political pundits will answer are “Should President Donald J. Trump be removed from office”?

Some of the political pundits that will be in attendance are award-winning Elmira-Corning NAAACP President Georgia Verdier. Local award-winning journalist Shawn Vargo, Former Chemung County Executive, and former Corning Mayor Tom Santulli and Frank Coccho.

The pundits for this event represent liberals, conservatives, moderates, progressives. democrats, and republicans. This diversity will make for robust and riveting discussion at a critical time in American history. This is unlike any other public affairs event taking place in our community.