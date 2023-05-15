(WETM) – Warm weather is creeping in, and when school is out for the summer, it’s the perfect time to take a relaxing dip in the water. Several towns and parks are opening up their pools and lakefronts once again this summer.

Below is a list of several local pools and lakes that are open for swimming for the 2023 summer season. The list isn’t complete since some municipalities haven’t set hours yet; check back in the coming weeks for updates.

Watkins Glen

  • Clute Park
    • Opens Memorial Day Weekend (May 26, 2023)
    • 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., seven days a week
    • Hours dependent on lifeguard staffing
  • Watkins Glen State Park Pool
    • June 30 – September 4, 2023
    • Noon – 6:00 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. weekends
    • Dates and hours subject to change

Harris Hill

Park Station

West Elmira

  • Pirozzolo Park

Horseheads High School

Corning

  • Denison Park Pool
    • Hours to be announced
  • Stewart Park Pool
    • Hours to be announced

Hornell Veteran’s Memorial Park Pool

  • June 25 – September 5, 2023
  • 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., public access
  • 10:00 a.m. – noon, YMCA access
  • Click here for fees; “Free Swim Fridays” continue in 2023

Urbana and Hammondsport

  • Depot Park Beach & Champlin Beach
    • Opens June 18, 2023
    • 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., seven days a week

Ithaca

  • Robert H. Treman State Park
    • Swimming season opens July Fourth Weekend
  • Buttermilk Falls State Park
    • Hours to be announced
  • Alex Haley Pool
    • Hours to be announced
  • Cass Park Pool
    • Hours to be announced

Cowanesque Lake

Troy Community Pool

Mansfield Borough Pool

Coudersport Borough Pool

Again, this list is incomplete and will be updated as more municipalities and parks announced their 2023 season hours.