(WETM) – Warm weather is creeping in, and when school is out for the summer, it’s the perfect time to take a relaxing dip in the water. Several towns and parks are opening up their pools and lakefronts once again this summer.

Below is a list of several local pools and lakes that are open for swimming for the 2023 summer season. The list isn’t complete since some municipalities haven’t set hours yet; check back in the coming weeks for updates.

Watkins Glen

Clute Park Opens Memorial Day Weekend (May 26, 2023) 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., seven days a week Hours dependent on lifeguard staffing

Watkins Glen State Park Pool June 30 – September 4, 2023 Noon – 6:00 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. weekends Dates and hours subject to change



Harris Hill

June 17 – mid-August

Noon – 7:00 p.m. weekdays, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. weekends

Hours are weather permitting

Visit Chemung County website for fees.

Park Station

June 17 – September 4, 2023

Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Swimming dependent on weather and lifeguard staffing

Visit Chemung County website for fees.

West Elmira

Pirozzolo Park June 26 – August 27, 2023 Noon – 7:45 p.m. public swim 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. swimming lessons Check the Town of Elmira website for fees.



Horseheads High School

7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Friday open swim

Check the Horseheads School website for fees and lessons.

Corning

Denison Park Pool Hours to be announced

Stewart Park Pool Hours to be announced



Hornell Veteran’s Memorial Park Pool

June 25 – September 5, 2023

12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., public access

10:00 a.m. – noon, YMCA access

Click here for fees; “Free Swim Fridays” continue in 2023

Urbana and Hammondsport

Depot Park Beach & Champlin Beach Opens June 18, 2023 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., seven days a week



Ithaca

Robert H. Treman State Park Swimming season opens July Fourth Weekend

Buttermilk Falls State Park Hours to be announced

Alex Haley Pool Hours to be announced

Cass Park Pool Hours to be announced



Cowanesque Lake

May 15 – September 5, 2023

Check Recreation.gov for camping and boating rules.

Troy Community Pool

Hours to be announced

Check here for pass and swim lesson fees.

Mansfield Borough Pool

Opens June 12, 2023

Noon – 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday

1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday

Check Mansfield Borough’s website for fees.

Coudersport Borough Pool

Opening date to be announced

1:00 – 7:00 p.m., weekdays

Noon – 5:00 p.m., weekends

Hours dependent on weather

Check Coudersport’s website for fees and passes.

Again, this list is incomplete and will be updated as more municipalities and parks announced their 2023 season hours.