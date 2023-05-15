(WETM) – Warm weather is creeping in, and when school is out for the summer, it’s the perfect time to take a relaxing dip in the water. Several towns and parks are opening up their pools and lakefronts once again this summer.
Below is a list of several local pools and lakes that are open for swimming for the 2023 summer season. The list isn’t complete since some municipalities haven’t set hours yet; check back in the coming weeks for updates.
Watkins Glen
- Clute Park
- Opens Memorial Day Weekend (May 26, 2023)
- 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., seven days a week
- Hours dependent on lifeguard staffing
- Watkins Glen State Park Pool
- June 30 – September 4, 2023
- Noon – 6:00 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. weekends
- Dates and hours subject to change
Harris Hill
- June 17 – mid-August
- Noon – 7:00 p.m. weekdays, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. weekends
- Hours are weather permitting
- Visit Chemung County website for fees.
Park Station
- June 17 – September 4, 2023
- Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Swimming dependent on weather and lifeguard staffing
- Visit Chemung County website for fees.
West Elmira
- Pirozzolo Park
- June 26 – August 27, 2023
- Noon – 7:45 p.m. public swim
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. swimming lessons
- Check the Town of Elmira website for fees.
Horseheads High School
- 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Friday open swim
- Check the Horseheads School website for fees and lessons.
Corning
- Denison Park Pool
- Hours to be announced
- Stewart Park Pool
- Hours to be announced
Hornell Veteran’s Memorial Park Pool
- June 25 – September 5, 2023
- 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., public access
- 10:00 a.m. – noon, YMCA access
- Click here for fees; “Free Swim Fridays” continue in 2023
Urbana and Hammondsport
- Depot Park Beach & Champlin Beach
- Opens June 18, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., seven days a week
Ithaca
- Robert H. Treman State Park
- Swimming season opens July Fourth Weekend
- Buttermilk Falls State Park
- Hours to be announced
- Alex Haley Pool
- Hours to be announced
- Cass Park Pool
- Hours to be announced
Cowanesque Lake
- May 15 – September 5, 2023
- Check Recreation.gov for camping and boating rules.
Troy Community Pool
- Hours to be announced
- Check here for pass and swim lesson fees.
Mansfield Borough Pool
- Opens June 12, 2023
- Noon – 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday
- 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday
- Check Mansfield Borough’s website for fees.
Coudersport Borough Pool
- Opening date to be announced
- 1:00 – 7:00 p.m., weekdays
- Noon – 5:00 p.m., weekends
- Hours dependent on weather
- Check Coudersport’s website for fees and passes.
Again, this list is incomplete and will be updated as more municipalities and parks announced their 2023 season hours.