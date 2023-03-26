(ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y.) – A pop market flee market is taking place Sunday at the Elmira Heights American Legion.

The event is a free admission event full of pop culture goodies for sale. There are three stories with tables full of comics, cards, games, artwork, action figures, media and more!

Gaming events hosted by the Game Shoppe will also be taking place downstairs. Upstairs you can find two large rooms filled with over 70 tables and vendors!

The event is being held at 236 Scottwood Avenue in Elmira Heights. It begins this morning at 11 and will run until 4 PM.

For more information, check out the event Facebook page.