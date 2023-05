HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of County Road 64 will be closed overnight on Wednesday.

According to 511 NY, all lanes of County Road 64 will be closed in both directions from Exit 52 B (Horseheads) to Exit 52 A (Horseheads). The closure will last from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The road will be closed for the installation of an overhead sign structure.

For more information about road conditions and roadwork in New York State, visit 511ny.org.