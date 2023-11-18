UPDATE, 11:04 a.m. — The New York State Police announced that the closure will last for an extended period of time due to a hit-and-run investigation.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Interstate 86 is closed in Bath.

According to 511NY, the westbound side of I-86 is closed to all traffic from Exit 39 (state Route 415, Bath) to Exit 38 (Bath and Hammondsport). All westbound traffic must use Exit 39.

The closure started at 7:43 a.m., and there currently isn’t an estimated time of when the highway will reopen.