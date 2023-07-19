CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Interstate 86 will be closed in the Town of Campbell this weekend to accommodate bridge work.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, I-86 will be closed for westbound traffic between Exit 42 (Coopers Plains) and Exit 41 (Campbell). The off-ramp for eastbound traffic will also be closed. The roadway is expected to reopen by the morning of Monday, July 24. This schedule could change due to inclement weather.

Motorists traveling through this portion of I-86 can follow posted detours. Anyone who travels through this area should prepare for delays and allow for more travel time.

The New York State Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that speeding fines are doubled in work zones. Getting convicted of speeding violations in work zones two or more times can lead to a driver’s license suspension.