HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads will be closed for a repair project on Tuesday.

Old Ithaca Road from North Main Street into Hanover Square will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a water main repair. The road will remain closed until the repair is complete.

Those who typically travel along this portion of Old Ithaca Road should plan to take a different route during this closure.