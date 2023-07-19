ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Robert Dann Drive in the Town of Erwin will close next week.

Starting on July 24, Robert Dann Drive will be closed from Liberty Drive to Victory Highway for a reconstruction project at the railroad crossing. There will be no vehicle or pedestrian access to this portion of the road during the reconstruction project. The project is expected to last through July 28.

Those who typically use Robert Dann Drive to access Sullivan Park, the Aurene subdivision, Erwin Child and Family Center, or Healthworks will need to use South Hamilton Street to access these areas.

Motorists who typically travel along this road should expect delays and allot more time for traveling.