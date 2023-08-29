CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A portion of Roundtop Road will close for a construction project starting on Sept. 5.

Roundtop Road (Route 3009) will be closed to all traffic between Mills Hill Road and Mt. Zion Spur Road while PennDOT crews replace pipes. Crews will be working during daylight hours, and the project is expected to take one week unless inclement weather causes delays. The road will only be closed while crews are working.

A detour using Shumway Hill Road (Route 3011) and Roosevelt Highway (Route 6) will be in place during the road closure. Motorists traveling through the area should drive with caution and be prepared for delays.

For more information about road conditions and scheduled roadwork in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com.