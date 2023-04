UPDATE: The road reopened just before 2 p.m.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Route 13 in Horseheads is closed due to downed wires.

All lanes from Old Sullivanville Road to Thomas Road are closed at this time. The road closed just before 1 p.m. and there is no scheduled time for reopening.

For more updates on road conditions in the area, visit 511ny.org.