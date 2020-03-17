Portion of Rt. 1033 in Wysox Township to close

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced its plan to close Route 1033 (Laning Creek Road) between the intersections of Crowley Hollow Road and Old Sawmill Road in Wysox Township in Bradford County, due to an active embankment failure.

On Friday, March 20, the current lane restriction in this area will become a full road closure due to the progression of the embankment failure. The roadway is expected to remain closed until a repair plan can be developed and funding becomes available.

The detour includes: Route 1033 (Laning Creek Road), Route 1035 (Shores Hill Road), Route 1016 (Valley View Road), and Route 1041(James Street) in Wysox and Sheshequin Townships.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

On Monday, PennDOT announced that all non-emergency construction would be suspended due to COVID-19.