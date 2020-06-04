Portion of Rt. 4034 in Bradford County closing for pipe repairs

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A portion of Route 4034 (Roaring Run Road) in South Creek Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning next week.

On Monday, June 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will close Roaring Run Road at the intersection with Congdon Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 14 in South Creek and Troy Townships and Route 4034 in Troy and Wells Townships will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 12, weather permitting.