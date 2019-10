ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Contractors will be performing a slurry seal on W. Water St. between Guinnip St. and Walnut St. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

During construction W. Water St. will be closed and there will be no traffic access to W. Water St. between Guinnip St and Walnut St.

Residents should not be parked on the street after 6 a.m. and cars in driveways after this time will not be able to access the street until the roadway is cured.

W. Water St. will re-open on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.