URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Wayne Road will be closed in the Town of Urbana next week.

Steuben County Route 87 (Wayne Road) is scheduled to be closed between state Route 54 and county Route 113 (Mount Washington Argus Hill Road) on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29. The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

There will be no on-site detour posted. Motorists who typically travel along this road should expect delays and plan to take an alternate route in advance.