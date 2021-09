CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As part of the ongoing roadwork in Corning, the city wants to remind people that two portions of Chemung Street will close on September 7 and 8.

Chemung Street, from Denison Parkway to East First Street, will be closed Tuesday, September 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, September 8, Chemung Street, from Denison Parkway to Tioga Street, will be closed during the same hours.

There will be no parking as the city prepares to pave the road.