CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Four blocks of Market Street will be closed for Corning Pride on Saturday.
On June 10, the following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6p.m.:
- Market Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street
- Pine Street from Market Street to Burmese Lane
- Tioga Avenue from the Centerway Parking Garage to the Corning Museum of Glass Bus Stop
- Aurene Lane from Cedar Street to Walnut Street
Corning Pride will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, you can visit corningpride.org.