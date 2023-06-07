CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Four blocks of Market Street will be closed for Corning Pride on Saturday.

On June 10, the following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6p.m.:

Market Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street

Pine Street from Market Street to Burmese Lane

Tioga Avenue from the Centerway Parking Garage to the Corning Museum of Glass Bus Stop

Aurene Lane from Cedar Street to Walnut Street

Corning Pride will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, you can visit corningpride.org.