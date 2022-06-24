HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – With the summer weather in full swing and people spending time outside, the City of Hornell is reminding residents not to smoke and vape in public parks, facing possible fines of hundreds of dollars if they do.

The City posted an announcement in light of the summer weather, saying that all vaping, smoking—including smoking marijuana—and any other tobacco use is prohibited in the City parks, with fines ranging from $50-$250 for any violations. Citing a decision from the Hornell Common Council, the City said that Local Ordinance 729 banned smoking and tobacco use in June 2021.

“Individual smoking in City Municipal parks poses a potential threat to the health and well-being of park-goers,” the reminder read, “including children and adults of all ages, due to the possible exposure of second-hand smoke/vaping.”

Hornell’s reminder came the same day the Federal Drug Administration banned the sale of Juul e-cigarettes. The FDA said that vaping industry giants like Juul have played a “disproportionate″ role in the surge of teen vaping.