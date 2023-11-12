HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of South Main Street in Horseheads is closed due to the possible presence of hazardous materials.

According to the New York State Police, South Main Street from East Franklin Street to Broad Street was evacuated and is currently closed while the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit and Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team clears a residence at 207 South Main St. Police say there could be hazardous materials located at the residence.

The New York State Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area during the closure.

The closure was announced at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, and it does not have a set end time.