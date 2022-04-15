HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was transported in an ambulance after police responded to a multi-vehicle accident in Horseheads Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports that came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m., there was an accident near the intersection of County Route 64 and Chambers Commerce Road. A reporter on scene said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash and possibly a CTRAN bus.

At least one person was reportedly taken off the bus and loaded into the ambulance, according to the same reporter.

New York State Police, Erway Ambulance, and Town and Country Fire all responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time; there is no official word on any injuries or damage. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.