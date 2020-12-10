Possible porch pirate investigation in Millerton

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM-TV)- The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a possible theft that occurred in the area of 161 Whispering Pines Drive in Millerton, Pennsylvania.

The victim of the incident stated she received a notification that her packages had arrived at her residence but when she went to retrieve her mail there was nothing to be found.

The items inside the packages were a flea collar valued at one hundred dollars and a bed tent for a kids bed valued at ninety dollars.

At this time it remains unknown who may have stolen the packages due to there being no witnesses and there are no cameras in the area.

If anyone has more information regarding the investigation the PSP are asking you to contact them at 570-265-2186.

This is a developing story and 18 News will update you with more information as it becomes available to us.