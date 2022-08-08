ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States is feeling relief at the pump across many states, but in New York and Pennsylvania, the price for a gallon of gas is still just as high as it was back in March.

According to AAA, the Southern Tier is starting off the month of August with an average of $4.42 a gallon. The Dandy in Big Flats is currently one of the most expensive stations in the region, with the price of regular fuel at $4.43 a gallon.

Across the entire state of New York, the average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $4.38, and in Pennsylvania, the average is $4.36 a gallon. Both states are over 30 cents greater than the national average, which is currently $4.00 a gallon.

“There’s a number of factors that could cause gas prices to be reduced,” said Matthew Burr, Human Resources Consultant. “Taxes and probably reduced travel could absolutely play a role in that. It might also be easier to ship in certain states like in Texas and Louisiana where you’ve got the oil rigging.”

Because reduced travel is a possible reason for some relief at the pump, experts warn that Labor Day weekend may prevent the average price in the Twin Tiers from dropping under $4 soon. This is when an uptick in travel is expected.

Elsewhere in the country, Americans are paying the most for gas in California and the least in Texas. The average prices per gallon are $5.44 and $3.55 respectively.