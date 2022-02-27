Possible stolen pipes leads to early morning gas leak in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A natural gas leak was reported on Elmira’s Southside early Sunday morning, resulting in multiple residents being evacuated from their homes.

According to the Elmira Fire Department, a gas leak took place around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning inside of a vacant home at 261 Patridge St.

The fire department said they believed that someone had gone inside of the home and had stolen some copper piping resulting in the leak.

The house has been foreclosed, with forclosure notices being visible by the front door, but it’s unknown why the gas was still turned on inside the building.

The Elmira Fire Department said that it took around two hours for the whole scene to be clear, as they had to discover the leak and shut off the gas from the inside of the house.

Those evacuated from neighboring houses were allowed to return to their houses around 4-5 a.m.

It’s unknown at this time who went inside the house and stole the copper pipes, 18 News will provide updates if more become available.