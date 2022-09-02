PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM)- We are months away from Christmas, but it is not too early to think about the impacts of below average rainfall this summer for some of the Christmas tree crop.

Christmas trees take around 8-10 years on average to grow to a marketable size, but the lack of rainfall can greatly impact the newly planted seedlings. Overall the lack of rainfall can lead to smaller harvested trees or trees with a lack of moisture.

But there is still a chance to turn things around if we receive more rainfall in the next few months before the Christmas tree harvest.