ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Saturday, May 21st, we have the potential to break some record high temperatures across the Northeast. Several monitored climate sites have the potential to break daily or even monthly high temperatures.

It is always important to limit outdoor exposure, staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity, and finding a place to cool down when there are extreme heat values. Heat advisories are issued in the Twin Tiers when heat index values are between 100-104 °F in Pennsylvania and between 95-104 °F in New York.