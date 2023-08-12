AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms have strong severe potential today. More details on these storms and the next few days below:

TODAY:

Today is a warmer day, many areas will likely top off in the low 80s. The main forecast is showers and storms starting as early as late morning. Showers are expected to be widespread, and several of these storms have severe potential today. Our Twin Tiers are highlighted under a level 3 Enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. Hazards under this kind of outlook can range from strong, damaging winds and/or hail up to or between 1-2 inches. Please make sure that you are able and ready to receive important updates or alerts as conditions develop this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

We could continue to see showers and storms into late this evening and early tonight. Temperatures are expected to be mild in the mid to low 60s, and we likely won’t dry out until overnight.

START OF THE WEEK:

We are mainly dry tomorrow, but our dry start to the week is short-lived as the next system sets up by Monday. Temperatures remain warm in the mid to low 80s for our next few days, and we can expect a couple of drier days midweek.

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW : 58

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81

Have a great day!

