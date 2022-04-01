ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Spring is here and with it comes the time to fill many potholes found in the roads.

If you hit a pothole how do you know if it caused damages or when to seek repairs?

Brent Voorhees, President of Young’s Tires in Horseheads, said they often re-align tires due to damage from roads. “Anything that jumps right out like a noise that you didn’t have before, a vibration that you didn’t have before. Those are good telltale signs something may have happened from that bad pothole. Wheel straightening is a big service that we do here.” said Voorhees.

Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner Andrew Avery said they are waiting on hot mix along with a few other materials to become available in the upcoming weeks to make permanent repairs.

“We are still a couple of weeks away from able being able to do permanent repairs. Obviously if there’s a dangerous repair that’s needed or a pothole and somebody makes it to where we will put cold mix in it. We’re just as anxious as anybody else to get out there and get a patch up anything that’s broken up over the winter,” Avery said.

Voorhees reminds drivers that rough roads can take a toll on a car over time.

“But the more objects you hit, the more rough surfaces you drive, the more strain it puts on your parts… on your shocks, and your tires, so absolutely rough roads are tough on cars,” Voorhees said.