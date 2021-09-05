Potter County man leads police on wild chase with eight-month-old son in vehicle

COUDERSPORT, Pa, (WETM) – Geromia Schoonover, 38, of Genesee, Pa, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday, Sept. 2, after leading police on a six-mile vehicle pursuit through Potter County with his eight-month-old son in the back seat.

Schoonover was clocked going 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 44 in Clara Township and failed to pull over for the pursuing trooper, with lights and sirens activated.

The pursuit came to a stop when the trooper performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) on the vehicle when Schoonover was traveling between 20-25 mph on Peet Brook Rd., Alleghany Township.

Schoonover was charged with Endangering the Welfare of Child, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, DUI/Unsafe Driving, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, along with numerous traffic violations.

Schoonover was transported to the Potter County Jail after his arrangement, where he awaits trial.