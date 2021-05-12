Potter County receives $1 million to complete Galeton water project

GALETON, Pa. (WETM) — Potter County has received $1 million to complete a water/sewer improvement project in Galeton Borough.

The funding is part of more than $5.4 million in grants announced by Governor Wolf on Wednesday.

The Galeton Borough Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant was initially constructed in 1986 and needs significant rehabilitation, according to the Governor’s office.

The treatment plant has an old sludge holding tank that lacks the ability to properly store waste solids, resulting in these solids building up in the wastewater treatment units and washing out in Pine Creek during high flow-wet weather events. This has negatively impacted the water quality of Pine Creek and could subject concentrations of harmful bacteria in the stream.

Currently, this plant provides wastewater and storm-water services to 528 families

“The projects approved today will provide a significant benefit to residents across the commonwealth, helping them keep their waterways clean, receive access to drinkable water, and protect public health and safety,” said Gov. Wolf. “Water and sewer systems are often things that we overlook and take for granted but are a necessity for a good quality of life, and these improvements will preserve the wellbeing of our communities and environment.”

CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.