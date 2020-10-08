Power largely restored after morning outage in Chemung County

UPDATE: Power has largely been restored in Chemung County after an outage was reported by NYSEG.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG is reporting more than 1,100 customers are without power in Chemung County.

The center of the outage appears to be in the Horseheads/Big Flats area with some outages also reported in Veteran and Pine City.

At 9 a.m. NYSEG said that the power should be restored around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the outage is unclear at this time, but it comes a day after strong winds knocked out power in Steuben County and storms caused damage in Cayuga County.