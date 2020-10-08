Power largely restored after morning outage in Chemung County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Power has largely been restored in Chemung County after an outage was reported by NYSEG.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG is reporting more than 1,100 customers are without power in Chemung County.

The center of the outage appears to be in the Horseheads/Big Flats area with some outages also reported in Veteran and Pine City.

At 9 a.m. NYSEG said that the power should be restored around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the outage is unclear at this time, but it comes a day after strong winds knocked out power in Steuben County and storms caused damage in Cayuga County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now