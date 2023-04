ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Downtown Elmira is without power.

According to the NYSEG outage map, over 400 customers are without power. Businesses that have lost power include Rite Aid, Walgreens, Weis, Light’s Bakery, and 7-Eleven. Traffic lights in the area have also lost power. The outage was reported around 10 a.m.

NYSEG has a crew working on the issue and expects to have power back around 1:30 p.m.