ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A power outage is being reported in downtown Elmira with NYSEG listing 110 customers without power.

Some street lights are out in the city and the Chemung Canal clock is also not running.

NYSEG’s website says a crew is investigating the cause and that power should be restored around 5:30 p.m.

18 News will keep you updated on when the power is restored.