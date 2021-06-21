Power outages across the Twin Tiers amid Severe Thunderstorm Watch

(WETM) – Thousands of residents are without power amid a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in portions of the Twin Tiers.

NYSEG is reporting more than 1,500 customers near the Chemung/Steuben County border are without power. Areas affected include Corning, Catlin, and Big Flats. Other areas that are reporting outages include Baldwin, Caton, Elmira, Dix, and Thurston.

Reports of downed wires and trees have also come in from the Corning area, including on 352.

More than 600 NYSEG customers in the Ithaca area are also without power at this time.

In the Northern Tier, Penelec is reporting outages in Wyalusing, Columbia Cross Roads, West Field, Harrison Valley, and Covington with several hundred customers facing outages. The largest outage is in the Canton area with about 500 customers without power.

The 18 Storm Team will have updates on Monday’s storm as they become available.