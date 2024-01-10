SOUTHERN, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents across the Southern Tier are continuing to deal with power outages in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms.

According to the NYSEG Outage List, 2,399 NYSEG customers were without power in Steuben County, 1,166 customers were without power in Schuyler County, and 407 were without power in Chemung County as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The NYSEG Outage Map shows that the power outages are scattered across the three counties, with many of the outage clusters only having a few people without power.

NYSEG customers can check estimated restoration times by using the NYSEG Outage List or Outage Map or by calling 1-800-572-1131.