(WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map.

As of 10:05 a.m., NYSEG lists 744 customers without power in Elmira, and 7 without power in the Town of Southport.

NYSEG said the estimated restoration time for the outages is 12:30 p.m.

18 News has reached out to NYSEG for the reason behind the outages and is waiting to hear back.