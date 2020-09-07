Power outages reported in Steuben, Livingston Counties

(WETM) – Nearly 2,000 customers are without power near the Steuben and Livingston county border as strong winds hit the Twin Tiers on Labor Day.

Wayland, Hornell, Fremont, Cohocton, and Dansville are among the places in Steuben County most affected by the outage.

An 18 News viewer shared this picture of a tree down across a road in Fremont.

Springwater is seeing the biggest outage in Livinston with more than 1,000 customers without power. Sparta, West Sparta, and Mt. Morris are also seeing a large outage.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.