PPE available for barbershops, hair salons in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announces Monday that the County will provide a limited allocation of PPE to barbershops and hair salons.

Equipment available includes masks, face shields, gloves, and sanitizer.

Barbershops and hair salons may contact the County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Logistics division with their request and fill out this form. EOC Logistics will respond with a date and time for pick-up at the HRC building.

New York released guidelines for barbershops and hair salons on Friday when the Southern Tier and four other regions moved into phase two of the reopening, including a requirement that staff wear PPE and receive COVID-19 tests twice a month.