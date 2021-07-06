Two men charged with assault, robbery; one arrested in Virginia

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been charged in connection to a June 2020 assault and robbery in Urbana.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, in June 2020, Corey Sloan of Prattsburgh allegedly caused serious physical injury to someone with a knife and robbed them. After the robbery, Sloan then took a vehicle without permission and fled the state.

Dylan Little of Bath was also arrested in connection to the robbery as a participant in the assault, according to Allard. Little was arrested on July 1, 2021, and charged with Robbery in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Assault in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

Sloan was arrested in Danville, Virginia in June 2020 and extradited back to New York on June 30, 2021. The reason behind his June 2020 arrest in Virginia is not known at this time.

Sloan was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Assault in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Petit Larceny.

Sloan was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 property bond. While at the jail, Sloan was also arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court for the charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree and returned to jail custody.

Little was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail due to previous felony convictions.