ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Pre-registration for the Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung and Schuyler Counties’ Christmas event is currently open.

Parents/guardians with children from ages one to 10 can pre-register for Drive-through Christmas Magic. This event will be held on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and include gifts, music, and goodies. Pre-registration is open through Nov. 17 on the EOP’s website.

The form asks for the parent or guardian’s full name, phone number, and email address along with the first name, age, and gender of the children they would like to take to the program. One parent can register up to six children.

The EOP will contact those who pre-register with event details and a pick-up time. Gifts can be picked up at the EOP, which is located at 650 Baldwin St. in Elmira.

Christmas Magic is co-sponsored by the EOP’s Ernie Davis Community Center and the Corning Inc. Black Employees Network.