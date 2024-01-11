BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Office of Civil Defense is partnering with the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps to present a training program geared towards assisting residents in the event of severe weather.

The free program will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Big Flats Community Center, located at 476 Maple Street. The program is open to the public and will take place in the Great Room of the community center.

The program will be an hour long and will advise residents about what to do in the event of various severe weather incidents. All participants must pre-register for the program and can do so on the Citizen Preparedness Training Calendar webpage.