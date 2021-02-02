Preparing for Winter Storms: What you need to know

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shoppers were out and about this past weekend, preparing for the Nor’easter, which blanketed the east coast Monday and Tuesday. Now, stores are restocking on essential items to prepare for future storms.

February in the Twin Tiers means more weather events are coming, particularly ones that bring snow, slush and slippery road conditions. At Do It Yourself in Horseheads, they have a large supply of space heaters, rock salt, and fire starters like wood pellets, but they are running low on an important item.

“Show shovels… we’re down to our last two of what they call snow pushers,” sales associate Max Bernhard said.

He also recommends checking your furnace and furnace filters as well as running a generator if you have one. Before the next storm, he also says you should run your snow blower and make sure you have the appropriate fuel for it. Do It Yourself also offers snowblower repair services, with pickup and delivery options.

Do It Yourself receives shipments of key items on Wednesdays and Fridays, according to Bernhard. Before the next storm, it is important to make sure the inside and outside of your home are ready.

“You never know in New York State. You could see more snow. You could see less snow. You just don’t know until they call for it,” Bernhard added.