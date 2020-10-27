Preparing your boat for Winter

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – While the pandemic has put a damper on countless industries, one industry is seeing a boom… boating.

While getting a boat in the water is all fun and games, 18 News went to Hammondsport to learn what it takes to get them out of the water and ready for Spring.

Its been a busy few weeks for the folks over at Keuka Watersports in Hammondsport.

“We’re winding into our boat storage season right now, pulling em off the water wrapped up and put to bed so they’ll be nice and cozy in the Winter and ready to be in the water come Spring”, says Lance Locey, owner of Keuka Watersports.

But it’s not all fun and games, there’s a lot that goes into ‘winterizing’ your boat, and one wrong move could cost you thousands.

“It could turn into a catastrophic problem”, says Locey.

Ed Cragg is the service manager at Keuka Watersports and he’s the frontline to your boats protection.

Cragg says, ““there’s a lot of things you need to be on top of”. That includes draining it of all water as well as a full engine service.

One of the final processes of winterizing your boat for the season, shrink wrapping for storage.

For those that may have done it on their own and want a second pair of eyes, Locey says, “bring it in and we’ll take care of it”.

“More power to you to try yourself but if you miss something it will be a major price tag in the end”, says Cragg.