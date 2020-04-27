Preparing your business for the move from non-essential to essential

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Below is a press release sent to us from Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss on how you can prepare your business from non-essential to essential.

“As we begin the process of pivoting towards a gradual reopening of our economy there will undoubtedly be several changes to what is currently being referred to as the “new normal”. As New York State allows additional businesses to move from the non-essential to essential category these businesses will need plans in place to help ensure that we minimize the spread of Covid-19. Listed below are some ideas that you can incorporate in your businesses respective COVID-19 safety plan:”

Consider establishing policies and practices for social distancing

· Implementing flexible work hours (e.g., staggered shifts)

· Increasing physical space between employees at the worksite

· Increasing physical space between employees and customers

· Limiting the number of customers allowed in your business at any given time

· Use a scheduling mechanism and enforce it to alleviate wait periods for customers

Educate employees about how they can reduce the spread of COVID-19

· Train employees on how to communicate any newly instituted operating rules with customers

· Reinforce the obvious, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

· Educate employees on the rules and regulations dealing with face coverings and how they specifically apply to your respective business

· Avoid using other employees’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment, when possible. If necessary, clean and disinfect them before and after use

Scheduled cleaning and disinfection

· Routinely clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, and doorknobs

· Routinely clean and disinfect all areas that customers come in contact with, counter tops, chairs, tables and etc.

· Provide disinfection stations, disposable wipes, hand sanitizer and other products that assist in cleaning and disinfection to customers and employees

· If possible, increase the percentage of outdoor air that circulates

If you need assistance in preparing a plan for your business please don’t hesitate to contact our Covid-19 Business Recovery Unit. Contact us at businessrecovery@chemungcountyny.gov or 607-737-2912