ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County residents will have the opportunity to drop off their unused prescription medications at one of two drop-off locations in the county at the end of October.

As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Nationwide Prescription Drug “Take Back” Initiative, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up locations for residents to drop off their expired and unused prescription medications for proper disposal. The drop-off will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents are asked to keep the medications in their original container with the label intact but are allowed to blacken out their name. All medications, ointments and sprays will be accepted at the event. Sharps will also be accepted.

Residents can drop their medications off at either the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department or the Southport Volunteer Fire Department, no questions asked.

For more information, visit www.chemungsheriff.net or www.dea.gov.